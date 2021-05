Every fan of live music knows, there's nothing quite like being at a show. Which made 2020 almost unbearably difficult for so many in Maine and specifically the City of Portland. Prior to the pandemic, Portland was flush with a phenomenal group of live music venues. But as the weeks and then months wore on, it became clear that not every single one of those venues was going to see the other side. That included the Portland House of Music and Events, which was listed for sale by owner Ken Bell last July. The club didn't sell and after some fundraising, creative merchandising and Bell himself gutting out more than a year without shows, Portland House of Music will officially reopen this summer.