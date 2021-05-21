newsbreak-logo
Duncan Jones and Alex de Campi Reflect on ‘Madi,’ Their Blockbuster-Style Graphic Novel

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
A decade ago, filmmaker Duncan Jones was riding high thanks to Source Code, the 2011 sci-fi movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal that was a critical and commercial success. Jones was in a position to dream up something big for his next project, and he imagined Once Upon a Time in the Future, which would be a sprawling sci-fi film that he hoped would reunite him with his team behind his 2009 cult hit Moon.

