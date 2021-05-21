Even before floods, Baton Rouge was having the wettest spring in a decade

Even before torrential rain this week drenched Baton Rouge, swamped cars and flooded houses, the capital region was seeing one of the wettest springs on record. Parts of the Baton Rouge metro were hammered by upwards of 14 inches of rain early this week, with the majority of the deluge happening within just a few hours. That amount alone is nearly three times the average monthly rainfall in May, or more than the averages of April and March combined.