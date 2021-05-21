newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Celebrating Reopening with Free Disneyland Trips, Napa Weddings & Celeb Dinners

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is about to be open for business, and like many destinations these days, the state really wants you to visit. In an effort to once again attract tourists, Visit California is giving away Disneyland vacations, a behind-the-scenes tour of the San Diego Padres, local roadtrips, dinner made by celebrity chef Curtis Stone, and a chance to get married at Napa Valley’s famous Carneros Resort and Spa.

www.thrillist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Napa, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#California Adventure#Petco Park#Weddings#Napa Valley#Free Disneyland Trips#The San Diego Padres#Americans#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Omni San Diego Hotel#Dinner#Visit California#Luxury Road Trips#Birthdays#Marriott Hotels#Destinations#Tickets#Chef#Tourists#Southern California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disneyland
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Napa, CAwinebusiness.com

The Napa Valley Wine Train Reopens May 17

NAPA, Calif. (May 14, 2021) – The Napa Valley Wine Train, an engaging and memorable experience that echoes the glory days of train travel, is pleased to announce that it will welcome back passengers beginning Monday, May 17. One of the few active historic passenger railroads in the U.S., the iconic wine country experience will celebrate its reopening by offering complimentary tickets to local healthcare workers to thank them for their services. The Napa Valley Wine Train also partnered with OLE Health to host a temporary vaccination clinic at their train station since mid-April to support local efforts in vaccinating the community.
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Napa, CAPosted by
Forbes

Exploring The Cabernet Sauvignon Of Napa Valley, Part Five: Mountain Wines

Discussing Napa Valley’s mountain appellations as if they’re some sort of monolith is a recipe for over-generalization if you’re not careful. After all, the region’s main mountain AVAs are found over a broad swath of Napa, and boast remarkably different geological origins, soil compositions, expositions, and micro-climates. In addition, the regulations that define those AVAs differ greatly in terms of how they approach the issue of altitude.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

The wildlife of Napa Valley: Birds, bears, bobcats and more

With its diverse landscape, Napa County and its surrounding areas are rich with an abundance of wildlife. If you are lucky enough to live here or you’re just visiting, you don’t have to venture far to see a wide variety of mammals and birds. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your...
Napa, CAmusicinsf.com

Bottlerock Lineup Announced

Napa Residents get early access to purchase 3-day General Admission tickets beginning Today, May 17th at 10am PT, while supplies last. All current ticket holders have received an email with their ticket options. If you are a current ticket holder & have not received this information, please visit here to update your email.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Napa, CAwinebusiness.com

The Vice Wine Unveils Their First Luxury Canned Wines

Napa, CA – May 14th, 2021 - Spring is here, and the demand for luxury canned wines has never been greater. The Vice Wine is pleased to announce their first two Napa Valley canned wines, the Bubbly Rosé "Vices" Can and the Casablanca Mojito "Vices" Can. Both of these wines are limited edition 2020 vintages that are available to purchase as 4pks, 8pks, 12pks and 24pks from TheViceWine.com.
Rutherford, CAPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Napa Valley Suite Comes With Free-flowing Dom Perignon — and Feels Just Like a French Countryside Château

Napa Valley is often considered one of the most luxurious escapes in the country — but the over-the-top suites at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California take the Napa experience to the next level. The adults-only hotel has just 50 rooms on their 33-acre slice of wine country heaven. And while there is no such thing as a bad room at Auberge du Soleil, their Private Maisons are some of the most coveted hotel rooms in all of Napa Valley, complete with a complimentary bar stocked with six exceptional local wines and reserve Dom Perignon.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

WinePAWlooza approaching as virtual event again

WineaPAWlooza returns on June 19 and organizers say the second virtual version can be as successful as the pre-pandemic, live events. The charity wine auction benefits the nonprofit Jameson Humane, which cares for dogs, cats, horses, and other animals on its Carneros ranch. The 2020 event was virtual and raised $1.1 million, short of the $1.5 million brought in by its live predecessors.