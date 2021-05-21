California’s Celebrating Reopening with Free Disneyland Trips, Napa Weddings & Celeb Dinners
California is about to be open for business, and like many destinations these days, the state really wants you to visit. In an effort to once again attract tourists, Visit California is giving away Disneyland vacations, a behind-the-scenes tour of the San Diego Padres, local roadtrips, dinner made by celebrity chef Curtis Stone, and a chance to get married at Napa Valley’s famous Carneros Resort and Spa.www.thrillist.com