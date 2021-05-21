PARTING SHOT: The Cavalier Daily gave me direction — just not the one I was expecting

There’s a great irony surrounding my time covering Virginia sports. I joined the Cavalier Daily sports section because sports were — and always will be — my comfort zone. It was supposed to be a place where, in the midst of all the changes and challenges that come with college, I would feel right at home. I had no idea that the exact opposite would happen, but in the best way. This role and this community of incredibly talented and passionate individuals who gave me a platform to do what I love has truly pushed me to find new passions, skills and perspectives that I am hard pressed to imagine I would have found anywhere else.