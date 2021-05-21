PARTING SHOT: The Cavalier Daily gave me direction — just not the one I was expecting
The Cavalier Daily was the first organization I joined on Grounds. Having been part of my high school’s newspaper, I felt like The Cavalier Daily was a logical choice for me as I looked to find a home in a new place. Like many first-year, first-semester staffers initially unsure of what section they might want to pursue, I joined the Copy section and began editing articles once a week from the CD office in Newcomb basement. Little did I know that I would be spending many, many more hours in that office in the years to come.www.cavalierdaily.com