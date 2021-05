The Great Bend Police Department arrested two individuals on multiple drug charges over the weekend in separate incidents stemming from traffic stops. In the first, at around 10 p.m. Friday, a GBPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Chevy Lumina in the 1200 block of Main Street for a reported traffic violation. In the course of the stop, GBPD service dog Menta was deployed and conducted a free air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. After performing the sniff, K-9 Menta alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.