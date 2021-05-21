Ani Hovannisian’s ‘Hidden Map’ Set for Encore Nationwide Broadcasts on NBCLX, May 28 to 30
Following a widely acclaimed television debut, Ani Hovannisian’s documentary, “The Hidden Map,” has been scheduled for encore broadcasts on NBCLX nationwide on May 28, 29, and 30. The fast-growing NBC-owned network known for its innovative deep-dive approach to pressing social issues and current events ran the film six times during the weekend of April 24, 2021, coinciding with President Biden’s official recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Standing for truth in storytelling and responding to viewer demand, the network has announced three more airings of the film this Memorial Day weekend, which also marks the anniversary of Armenian Independence.asbarez.com