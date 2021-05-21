Ani Hovannisian’s ‘Hidden Map’ Set for Encore Nationwide Broadcasts on NBCLX, May 28 to 30

Speculative fiction concerns itself with the future, with advances in technology and the endless possibilities of extraterrestrial life. But it often tells stories of the past and present, built around the same kinds of themes as mainstream fiction: conquest, betrayal, revolution, and the power of human relationships. Recent movements in sci-fi literature, led by a new cadre of increasingly diverse writers, have offered new ways to tell these stories, by drawing on traditions from various cultures. Afrofuturism, a movement that gained popularity with Marvel’s Black Panther and Beyonce’s Black is King, draws inspiration from African diasporic culture to tell these familiar stories.