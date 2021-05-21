Third-party risk and why it matters

“We had a large manufacturing company come to us looking to solve their third-party access problem after discovering a virus within their OT environment,” says Rob Palermo, VP of Product Management at SecureLink. “One of the first steps they took was to disable VPNs being used by third parties. They initially thought they had about a dozen third-party vendors, but as they began bringing vendor access back online, they discovered that they had over 200 vendors with access. They had no visibility or idea as to how many third parties accessed their network, and many of these third parties had more access than they needed.”