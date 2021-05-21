newsbreak-logo
Dallas Cowboys Great Jay Novacek Stopped to See Gwen and Gunner

Dallas Cowboys Great Jay Novacek stopped by the morning show to see Gwen and Gunner this morning to talk about his new line of Whiskey! Gwen got to ask some great questions, being the diehard Cowboys fan she is--like what Jay though about Michael Irvin's prediction that the Kansas City Chiefs were going to be playing the Cowboys in the big game this year... As well as his thoughts about his favorite play of all time and the story he likes to tell about running routes on the field that he would do in practice, and not being able to see Tony Romo on the field during a game with all the other players blocking his view--and how he'd just see the ball come out and up in the air from where the group of guys was standing--and he'd run to it. Afterwards he asked Tony if he could see HIM down field--and Tony said "No--I just knew you'd be there".

