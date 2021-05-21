newsbreak-logo
Former 49ers Running Back, Pro Baseball Player Signs With Patriots

By Chris Licata
Heavy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Tebow isn’t the only former pro baseball player to make a return to the NFL this offseason. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday, May 20, former San Francisco 49ers running back Tyler Gaffney is signing a one-year contract with another one of his former teams, the New England Patriots.

heavy.com
