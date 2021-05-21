newsbreak-logo
One name dominated the PGA Championship on Friday: Phil!

By Chuck Culpepper
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Almost 53 years have whizzed by since that weekend in the hell of Texas when, as Dan Jenkins wrote it, “ … a middle-aged man struck a marvelous blow for tired, portly, beer-drinking, slow-moving fathers of seven.” That’s when 48-year-old Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship in San Antonio, in a July heat that heckled them all even upon the cooler Earth of then.

