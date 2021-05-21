One name dominated the PGA Championship on Friday: Phil!

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — They are two of the keynote players of the Tiger Woods era but otherwise Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington have almost nothing else in common. Paddy is a fastidious ex-accountant, a grinder who has thrived by playing smart, cautious percentage golf. Phil the Thrill has built a dazzling career by defying the odds and overwhelming golf courses with his derring-do. Mickelson, 50, lives large, with snakeskin shoes and outlandish wagers, the latter both burnishing his legend and attracting scrutiny from the Feds. Harrington, 49, is a low-key presence whose social-media posts are mostly about his dog. They have taken very, very different routes to the Hall of Fame but for two days at this PGA Championship, these aging warriors played alongside each other, offering a chance to appreciate them anew. Mickelson’s ball-striking was more impressive while Harrington was more efficient on and around the greens but that’s not the key takeaway. Across 36 holes on a brutally difficult golf course these proud champions conducted a master class in grit, grind and professionalism. By Friday afternoon, Mickelson (five under) was at the top of the leader board and Harrington (even par) was very much in contention. It remains to be seen if either or both can continue summoning such fine play. What is certain is that none of the younger, lither players in the field will exude more passion for their craft.