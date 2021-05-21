Top 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $100

Many marijuana stocks are starting to see a longer sustained period of better trading. As some analysts predicted May would come with an uptick in trading. Yet they just didn’t know it would be the last week of the month. As the saying goes better late than never especially when it comes to seeing a return on one’s investment. Many shareholders and investors have been waiting to see a sustained time frame of upward trading. However, even with more cannabis stocks starting to recover the hope is there won’t be a drop in June.