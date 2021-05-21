newsbreak-logo
Top 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $100

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking to invest in the stock market but don’t know how? The key rule of stock investing is diversification. Never put all your money in one or two stocks with similar characteristics. Diversification goes deeper than buying four to five stocks. It means buying stocks in different sectors that are exposed to different market risks and returns. A well-balanced portfolio has a perfect blend of growth, dividend, resilient, and speculative stocks. And you can get all this for just $500.

ca.investing.com
#Canadian#Growth Stocks#Restaurants#Investment Companies#Money Market#Preferred Stock#Descartes Systems#Dsgx#Trp#Cagr#Pos#Lspd#Omnichannel Commerce#The Motley Fool Canada#Lightspeed Pos Inc#Bce#Tc Energy Once#Stock Investing#Dividend Stocks#Speculative Stocks
StocksStreet.Com

7 Dividend Growth Stocks With Remarkably Consistent Earnings Growth

As a dividend growth investor, I highly value consistent earnings growth. Consistent earnings growth gives a company options to grow the business, pay off debts, buy back shares, or pay dividends. Of course, I'm primarily interested in dividends, so I look for consistent dividend growth in addition to consistent earnings growth.
StocksNASDAQ

Cathie Wood Owns Tesla Stock; Should You?

Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of ARK Invest. In the past couple of years, she's gained a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. As evidence, the performance of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) her company manages has crushed the S&P 500 index over the last five years, surging 490% while the broader market gained 105%.
Stockswww.kiplinger.com

5 Tech Stocks That Bargain Hunters Will Love

The U.S. economy is officially on the mend and entering the expansionary stage of the business cycle. The Federal Reserve now expects U.S. GDP to grow at an annualized rate of 6.5% in 2021, up from the 4.2% it had forecast in December 2020. Fiscal and monetary policy boosts, reopening of businesses, and vaccination progress mean America is getting back to normal.
Stocksnews8000.com

Better Buy: Cisco or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Even without giving it much thought it’s easy to dismiss Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) as a prospective purchase. The networking giant’s guidance for the current quarter wasn’t as bold as expected, and besides, isn’t there a microchip shortage under way? A more broad-based bet like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) seems the safer trade right now.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip Heading into June

The past several weeks of trading were dominated by inflation fears that heated up following April’s 4.2% CPI jump. The largest 12-month climb since 2008 came on the back of ramped upped spending, government checks, supply chain setbacks, and comparisons against the coronavirus lows. Wall Street has, however, seen buyers...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

If you're a dividend investor, you want to invest in companies that make continuous dividend payments. If you can find a company that increases those dividends regularly, even better. S&P 500 companies that increase dividends annually for 25 years or more earn the coveted title of Dividend Aristocrats. Dividend Aristocrats...
Public HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy for the End of the Pandemic

More than half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The pandemic isn't over in the U.S., but consumer behavior is starting to change. While some of the shift to e-commerce may prove permanent, people are returning to retail stores. That's good news for outlet-mall operator Tanger Factory...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Crowdstrike Stock a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) delivered phenomenal performance in 2020, leading to its stock price more than tripling from its 52-week low last year to reach a high of over $250 a share in February. The stock is still stubbornly hovering above $200 at the time of this writing, despite the broader stock market's recent pullback.
Stocksstocksequity.com

Impulsive Stock: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) with the stream of 0.29% also noticed, India Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) encountered a rapid change of -1.67% in the last hour of Tuesday’s trading session. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) closed at $61.15 and the price was 21.33% so far this year. The price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio)...
Stocksmarijuanastocks.com

Ancillary Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2021, SMG vs HYFM

Many marijuana stocks are starting to see a longer sustained period of better trading. As some analysts predicted May would come with an uptick in trading. Yet they just didn’t know it would be the last week of the month. As the saying goes better late than never especially when it comes to seeing a return on one’s investment. Many shareholders and investors have been waiting to see a sustained time frame of upward trading. However, even with more cannabis stocks starting to recover the hope is there won’t be a drop in June.
Stocksfinbold.com

3 recent IPOs that should gain momentum in 2021

Investing in IPOs (or initial public offerings) is an exciting proposition. Here, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of companies that are growing at a rapid clip. But similar to growth stocks, IPOs are valued at a premium and remain vulnerable, especially if they fail to meet market expectations.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is DocuSign Stock a Buy?

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), the world's largest e-signature services provider, went public at $29 per share in April 2018. It dazzled investors with its early-mover's advantage and robust revenue growth, and the stock subsequently skyrocketed to nearly $200. However, investors might be wondering if DocuSign still has room to run as investors...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of C$32.5, which is approximately 9.65% above the present share price of $24.58. Wolfson expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the second quarter...
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

CoreSite Realty Corp: Is This 4.2% Yielder a Growth Stock in Disguise?

In today’s low-yield environment, CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) appears to be a very attractive dividend stock. The company has a quarterly dividend rate of $1.23 per share and a share price of $116.92. That gives COR stock an annual yield of 4.2%. To put things in perspective, the average dividend...
StocksCNBC

Two traders share their top international bets as European stocks climb to records

U.S. investors shouldn't ignore the global economic comeback, two traders told CNBC. Overseas markets likely have more upside than domestic stock pickers might think, Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager, equity strategist and vice president at Federated Hermes, said Tuesday on "Trading Nation." "We find more opportunity internationally than we have...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Coca-Cola a Great Dividend Stock?

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shareholders have benefited from one of the most robust dividends in Wall Street history. The company has paid dividends for more than 100 years, and delivered its 59th consecutive annual payout hike in 2021. However, AT&T just provided the market with a grim reminder that even companies with long-standing traditions of boosting their dividends can't guarantee that those regular increases will continue forever.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.