We’ve all been there – trying to accomplish some sort of health, weight, or strength goal and finding that the things we’re ‘allowed’ to eat are pretty mundane and limiting. The usual go-to’s are chicken dishes, salads, wraps, and snacks like yogurt, trail mix, dried fruits, or granola bars. Of course, while that list isn’t extensive, it probably rings a bell for specific diets and thought processes related to food when trying to be eat healthy. And when it comes to drinks, you probably feel like you can only have water, black coffee, diet or sugar-free sodas (which have their side effects), protein shakes, or organic fruit/vegetable juices.