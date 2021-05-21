'Big Brother': Janelle Pierzina Suffering From Post-COVID Lung Damage

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina reveals she's still reeling from the effects of COVID-19. The reality TV star shared with her fans that she was having trouble with her lungs earlier this week. "My lungs are all messed up from Covid. I’m going to see a specialist for my lung damage," she wrote on Twitter. She didn't reveal much about how she contracted the virus, but she answered a fan's question on Twitter saying that she hadn't gotten the vaccine when she got sick. She also said that she was wearing a mask. "I think it’s airborne. I picked it up hosting an open house or at a gas station," she added.