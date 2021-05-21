newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Big Brother': Janelle Pierzina Suffering From Post-COVID Lung Damage

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brother alum Janelle Pierzina reveals she's still reeling from the effects of COVID-19. The reality TV star shared with her fans that she was having trouble with her lungs earlier this week. "My lungs are all messed up from Covid. I’m going to see a specialist for my lung damage," she wrote on Twitter. She didn't reveal much about how she contracted the virus, but she answered a fan's question on Twitter saying that she hadn't gotten the vaccine when she got sick. She also said that she was wearing a mask. "I think it’s airborne. I picked it up hosting an open house or at a gas station," she added.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janelle Pierzina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Asthma#Star#Post Covid Lung Damage#Severe Inflammation#Mild Case#Ventilation Treatment#Reality Tv#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

For Covid-19 Sufferers with Extreme Lung Injury, ECMO Help is a Ray of Hope

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support is now being used in several hospitals to help severe COVID patients, who have acute pneumonia or lung damage, and in cases where ventilators are failing to maintain blood oxygen levels. The support technology, which was traditionally used by cardiologists in cases of post-cardiopulmonary bypass or as a last stage support mechanism for those on the path of heart and/or lung failure, is now giving a new lease of life to many COVID patients.
Public Healthnewsitem.com

Post-traumatic stress from COVID-19 is real

To the editor: In the past many months our planet has been swept by a powerful wave of fear which is the fear of the deadly COVID-19 virus. In the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 14, we hear of a storm buffeting the boat of the disciples and Jesus walking on the water and calling Peter to do the same but when Peter perceived the strong winds and waves he became paralyzed with fear but the Lord saved him.
TV Showskentlive.news

The Big Brother stars from series 1 to 18 who now live very ordinary lives

It’s been more than 20 years since Big Brother first graced our TV screens - catapulting ordinary people into the world of fame and fortune. Some of the biggest names on the small screen became bonafide celebrities after their stint in the house, from This Morning’s Alison Hammond to home improvement expert Craig Phillips.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Delta Goodrem's tongue paralysis

Delta Goodrem didn't know when she'd get her voice back after suffering from tongue paralysis. The 'Keep Climbing' singer ended up with some nerve damage after a routine operation in 2018 and she feared she would struggle to speak or sing again after the paralysis forced her to "go quiet and listen".
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Sweet Family Photo with Her Daughter, Emme, and Mother, Guadalupe

Good looks run in Jennifer Lopez's family. The singer took to Instagram today to share a new family snapshot featuring her 13-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. In the photo, all three women pose together, offering their side profiles and showing off their glowing skin and coordinating neutral ensembles. Lopez's mother opts for a knit sweater, while the singer sport a knit tank top and Emme wears a pinstriped oxford button-down. Both Lopez and her daughter wore their hair slicked back in chic buns; Guadalupe wore her traditional bouncy short cut.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island star Demi Jones responds to trolls who accused her of ‘lying’ about thyroid cancer

Love Island star Demi Jones has responded to internet trolls who accused her of “lying” about having thyroid cancer.The TV personality opened up about her cancer diagnosis last week, having previously updated her 1.1 million Instagram followers about discovering a lump on her neck.Appearing on Good Morning Britainearlier today (25 May), Jones told hosts Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull: “It’s been a hard thing to process... but I’m OK, that’s the main thing.”She explained that her thyroid cancer is “really slow-growing”, and that doctors told her she might have had it for “years and years” with no idea.“I’m really...
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

‘COVID to COVID’ lung transplant patient grateful

The recipient of the first known COVID-to-COVID double lung transplant says he feels ‘wonderful’ and is grateful to be alive after getting lungs from a donor who had recovered from COVID. Renato Aquino became sick from COVID-19 in May 2020, and wasn’t expected to make it. But he beat the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey suffers broken rib, collapsed lung after fall from ladder

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey is on the mend following an accident that left the performer with a broken rib and collapsed lung. On Monday, Ramsey, 43, revealed that he injured himself after falling off of a ladder while swapping out a lightbulb. "How many OD [Old Dominion] members does it take to change a lightbulb?" he captioned an Instagram post that featured a photo of himself giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed – his hair still in tip-top shape.
CelebritiesPopculture

Andrew WK and 'Thor' Star Kat Dennings Announce Engagement With Sparkly Ring Photo

Party rock legend Andrew W.K. and Thor actress Kat Dennings have seemingly revealed their engagement. In a Thursday morning post on Instagram, W.K. shared photos of the pair together, with Dennings sporting a big, beautiful ring. In another photo, Dennings is showing off the rock with her hand over her face, and in the final photo, the pair are locked in a sweet kiss. Over on her own Instagram page, Dennings shared the photos as ell, captioning her post, "Don't mind if I do."
Celebritiestoofab.com

Teen Mom Star Jade Cline Opens Up About Going Under the Knife (Exclusive)

"It's always a rollercoaster in my life." Jade Cline says to "expect nothing less" than crazy from her storyline this season on "Teen Mom 2." The 23-year-old caught up with TooFab ahead of the season premiere to talk where she stands with Sean, why she and her mom "don't really talk," and her recent plastic surgery.