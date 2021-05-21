newsbreak-logo
The worst case scenario for every Big Ten team in 2021

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten and college football world are back to normal this coming fall. Arguably the best conference in the country has some intriguing storylines, although the SEC might have something to say about that. But top to bottom, a lot of teams have high hopes going into 2021. Whether...

247sports.com
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The schools that missed on Zach Wilson

Before arriving at BYU and developing into a top NFL Draft prospect, quarterback Zach Wilson had a number of college options. Wilson and the sharp blue Cougars head band are now synonymous, but at the time of his recruitment it was actually a surprise when the lifelong Utah fan ended up in Provo.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Gopher players defend PJ Fleck after WCCO-TV report

Current and former Gopher football players have come to the defense of head coach P.J. Fleck and the University of Minnesota football coaching staff after WCCO-TV aired a 7-minute segment about an ex-U of M professor and former players criticizing them for allegedly disregarding their physical and mental wellbeing. WCCO-TV's...
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Six Ohio State football players appear in PFF's top ten returning position players for 2021

Ohio State once again lost a slew of players to the NFL draft. In fact, the Buckeyes are the only program to have sent at least 10 to the next level over the last two years. And while that’s a good thing when it comes to selling the program, it would make one believe there’s a lot to replace for this fall. There’s some truth to that, but it doesn’t mean that there’s not a ton of talent coming back on the roster. At Ohio State, there is depth and talent waiting for the next season. So it is in 2021.
Oregon StateSportsBook Review

2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Quarterback Tyler Shough

The Heisman Trophy is the highest honor bestowed upon a college athlete, and it is a hot topic every offseason. Everyone wants to follow the Heisman race, and they want to be the first person or sportsbooks to accurately predict who will join the elite fraternity of college football players.
College SportsMirror

Big Ten slate set for Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK –Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions will face seven double-play opponents and six single-play opponents that will comprise the Big Ten’s upcoming 20-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season. The league office announced the opponent formats on Thursday. Penn State will play...
College Sportshuskers.com

Big Ten Announces Pairings for 2021-22 Campaign

Lincoln – A big part of the Husker men's basketball 2021-22 schedule came into place on Thursday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its pairings for the upcoming season. The Big Ten's 20-game conference schedule features seven double-play opponents, along with six single-play opponents (three home and three away). For...
Columbus, OHohiostatebuckeyes.com

Big Ten Championships This Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s track and field programs will compete in the 2021 Big Ten Conference outdoor track and field championships Friday through Sunday at the University of Illinois, in Champaign, Ill. The championships will take place at the brand new Demirjian Park/Gary R. Wieneke Track.
College SportsKSNB Local4

Big Ten announces 2021-22 conference opponents

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A big part of the Husker men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule came into place on Thursday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its pairings for the upcoming season. The Big Ten’s 20-game conference schedule features seven double-play opponents, along with six single-play opponents (three home and three away).
Illinois StateDaily Illini

Illinois returns to Champaign for Big Ten Outdoor Championships

The Big Ten Outdoor Championships will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Demirjian Park in Champaign, meaning the Illini will be back at home again after also having the Big Ten Relays at home. After traveling to Minnesota and Indiana on May 1, Illinois had a two-week break before meeting this weekend.
College SportsCorn Nation

Nebrasketball: Big Ten Opponents Unveiled

By complete luck, I published a prediction article yesterday saying we would likely know soon who and where the 2021-2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team would play the Big Ten Conference schedule. I say luck because that news just broke this afternoon. The official graphic from Nebraska is a lot...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers best and worst-case scenarios for Pat Freiermuth’s rookie season

The Steelers apparently have their guy at tight end, but there are a multitude of ways that his rookie season could ultimately play out. The Steelers on paper got great value when they selected Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the NFL Draft. The second-best tight end in the class, Freiermuth has the build and talent of a complete tight end, something the team hasn’t truly had since Heath Miller. He needs some work on his blocking and his overall athleticism isn’t elite, but Freiermuth has the makings of a future starter in this league. That said, his rookie season has a range of positive and negative outcomes that could occur. Here are the best-case and worst-case scenarios for Freiermuth’s rookie season.
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska surges to first in the Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. — Behind a pair of three-hit nights for Griffin Everitt and Brice Matthews, Nebraska clubbed Northwestern, 12-2, in the series opener Friday night at Hawks Field. The win pushed Nebraska (24-11) into first place in the Big Ten standings, half a game ahead of Indiana (23-11) and Michigan...
College Sportsmgoblue

Wolverines Ready for Big Ten Outdoor Championships

Fri-Sun., May 14-16 -- at Big Ten Outdoor Championships (Champaign, Ill.) Friday, May 14 -- at Big Ten Outdoor Championships, Noon CDT. TV: Big Ten Network+ | Live Results | Live Video: Track / Field. Saturday, May 15 -- at Big Ten Outdoor Championships, Noon CDT. TV: Big Ten Network+...
College Sportschatsports.com

The top 25 incoming Big Ten Football freshmen

Recruiting the class of 2021 has been notoriously difficult due to the ongoing pandemic. Depending on state-by-state restrictions, some of the top recruits played full, complete seasons while others had little to no senior season at all. Similarly, ranking these recruits seems exponentially more difficult. Let’s take a look at the top 25 recruits to commit to Big Ten schools for this upcoming fall, based on 247Sports rankings:
College Sportschatsports.com

Analyzing the Big Ten’s basketball matchups

The Big Ten released their basketball matchups yesterday afternoon and the Hawkeyes were granted the following opponents:. With Nebraska, Minnesota, & Penn State on Iowa’s home-and-home, that grants the Hawkeyes six games against teams who played on Wednesday of the Big Ten tournament this past season. Iowa also seems to be the beneficiary of catching two teams potentially on the upswing (IU and MSU) just once at home.