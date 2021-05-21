The worst case scenario for every Big Ten team in 2021

The Steelers apparently have their guy at tight end, but there are a multitude of ways that his rookie season could ultimately play out. The Steelers on paper got great value when they selected Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the NFL Draft. The second-best tight end in the class, Freiermuth has the build and talent of a complete tight end, something the team hasn’t truly had since Heath Miller. He needs some work on his blocking and his overall athleticism isn’t elite, but Freiermuth has the makings of a future starter in this league. That said, his rookie season has a range of positive and negative outcomes that could occur. Here are the best-case and worst-case scenarios for Freiermuth’s rookie season.