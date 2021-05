Reply to Times Writers Group writer Dan Johnson, “Treat law enforcement workers like the heroes they are." (May 7, 2021) Most people do support the police. They understand that they have a very complex job. Therefore the “we” in your opening question is not fact. Law enforcement workers should also include specialists who can help our police deal with many complex situations that require special expertise. A sample answer is where specialists in mental health issues can work with the police. This is already happening in many communities.