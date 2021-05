[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Jesse Williams' final episode of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. After 12 seasons, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) said goodbye to Grey's Anatomy and Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Avery handed in his official resignation to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Weber (James Pickens Jr.) so that he could head off to Boston to take over the Catherine Fox Foundation and lead the charge to create true equity in medicine. However, that was just the start of the goodbye train and tears only continued to flow from there.