Malcolm Brogdon- Indiana Pacers (vs. Washington Wizards) Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for Saturday’s match up against the Washington Wizards. This is a very important injury to monitor. Brogdon matches up well against Westbrook and has proven to limit him offensively on occasion. Indiana still has major injuries. Make sure to check their confirmed line up prior to lock because this is the game you want to be invested in tonight. Pointsbet.com has the O/U at a whopping 249 (-110). The Washington Wizards are favored by -160 along with a -3.5 point spread. A 249 O/U cannot be ignored, you must have exposure to this game one way or another. A solid correlation play would include investing in Beal and Brogdon. Doug McDermott becomes a solid GPP play along with Oshae Brissett. Indiana has tons of talent and offensive usage is shifted on a nightly basis. These offensive shifts solely depend on who is healthy and who is not for a young Pacers team. If Brogdon is in he comes a solid investment for a seven game slate.