Roadway improvement project to impact Dent and Phelps County traffic

Effective: 2021-04-30 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri Dent County in south central Missouri Howell County in south central Missouri Oregon County in south central Missouri Shannon County in south central Missouri Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 345 PM CDT Thursday. * At 345 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across portions of south central Missouri, and another 1 to 3 inches will be possible later today and tonight. Flooding is expected to continue through tonight and possibly well into Thursday morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Fort Leonard Wood, West Plains, Salem, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, Willow Springs and Houston.