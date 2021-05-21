newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phelps County, MO

Roadway improvement project to impact Dent and Phelps County traffic

Rolla Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of an ongoing improvement project taking place on various roadways in Dent and Phelps counties, work crews plan to start on two of the next phases of the project next week. Starting Monday, May 24, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin pavement...

www.therolladailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dent County, MO
Dent County, MO
Government
County
Phelps County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Phelps County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Salem, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Next#Transportation Department#Traffic Signals#Pavement Improvement Work#Project Updates#Motorists#Box Culvert Extensions#Work Crews#Flaggers#Temporary Signals#Sherrill Creek#1 888 Ask Modot#Route 68
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Phelps County, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

Public input being sought for Phelps County SMTS deviated fixed-route feasibility study

Residents and students of Phelps and Dent counties are asked to participate in online surveys, one for students and one for general public, about the potential for the creation of a Southeast Missouri Transportation Services (SMTS) deviated fixed-route bus service in the Rolla area with possible connections to St. James and Salem. The surveys are available at https://www.meramecregion.org/surveys/.
Rolla, MOkjluradio.com

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rolla later this month

Phelps County is getting its first medical marijuana dispensary in less than two weeks. Trinity will open to the public on Monday, May 24 in Rolla. The dispensary will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location on Forum Drive. The same owners will...
Pulaski County, MORolla Daily News

Commission approves Interstate roadway repair contracts in Phelps, Pulaski counties

Three one-year interstate repair contracts covering several mid-Missouri counties have been approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission during its meeting Wednesday. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) awarded a contract for asphalt pavement repairs in various locations as needed on Interstate 44, between the Dallas County/Laclede County...
Phelps County, MOkjluradio.com

Cows threaten I-44 motorists in Phelps County

A rural fire department in Phelps County spends three hours wrangling cows in an attempt to keep them off I-44. The Doolittle Fire Protection District reports the cows escaped through a downed fence on Thursday afternoon and were threatening traffic. Fire fighters were able to push the cows back from the interstate until the cattle owners could fix their fence.
Phelps County, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

County COVID-19 cases remain steady

Following a spike in active COVID-19 cases two weeks ago, the Phelps-Maries County Health Department reported cases have once again plateaued. The health department reported on Monday, May 3, active cases are at 41, having risen slightly from the 30 cases reported the week prior. The county had seen a jump to 99 active cases two weeks ago. Total PCR positive tests are at 3,612 and there have been 137 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Phelps County. Initiated vaccination for the area is at 28.8 percent, with 23.8 percent having completed the vaccination process.
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri Dent County in south central Missouri Howell County in south central Missouri Oregon County in south central Missouri Shannon County in south central Missouri Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 345 PM CDT Thursday. * At 345 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across portions of south central Missouri, and another 1 to 3 inches will be possible later today and tonight. Flooding is expected to continue through tonight and possibly well into Thursday morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Fort Leonard Wood, West Plains, Salem, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, Willow Springs and Houston.