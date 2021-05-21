newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

Overtime army steps in to vanquish coronavirus, one vaccine at a time

By Hanae Armitage
stanford.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved near the end of 2020, employees from across Stanford Medicine stepped up, devoting weekends and working overtime to organize and staff vaccination sites. "It started so suddenly. As soon as we had the vaccines it was like we needed to get them to...

scopeblog.stanford.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Stanford, CA
Health
City
Emeryville, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Community Health#Medical Care#Health Care Workers#Day Care#Outpatient Surgery#Rn#Stanford Health Care#The Stanford Hospital#Msn#Jd#Np#Vanquish Coronavirus#Part Vaccine#Vaccine Staff#Multiple Vaccine Clinics#Vaccine Allocation#Vaccination Sites#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Army
Related
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

‘Encouraging and exciting’: Stanford researchers chart out next steps after landmark pregnancy study

Obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) professors and doctors at Stanford Medicine applauded a May 5 breakthrough study finding certain blood markers and immune signals that can predict approaching labor — but, they say, there is more to be done. The findings could serve as a jumping-off point for future study with the goal of developing prediction methods that can be used in clinical settings.
Stanford, CANature.com

Ancient human faeces reveal gut microbes of the past

Appreciation is growing of how our gut microbes shape health and disease. Now, a study of ancient human faeces sheds light on how microbial populations in the gut have changed during the past 2,000 years. Matthew R. Olm 0 &. Matthew R. Olm is in the Department of Microbiology and...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
Stanford, CANBC San Diego

Stanford Testing Babies, Young Children for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

As Children 12 and older are now lining up for their shots. Now, Stanford researchers are having younger children to be a part of the new COVID-19 vaccine trial group. As young teens walked into Levi’s Stadium for their shots Thursday, some younger children tagged along and were wondering when they can be next.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...