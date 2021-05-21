Chris Rock says cancel culture creates frightened, 'unfunny' populations: 'Everybody's scared'

Ever wondered how Axel Foley would fare in a Saw movie? Your ponderings are about to be answered in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a reboot of the terrifying franchise famous for its inventive murder traps. The movie’s star, Chris Rock, says that he wanted to bring humor – and a sharp look at social issues – to the series, which he’s loved for a long time, and see how an Eddie Murphy-style cop would operate in a horror film. Ahead of the movie’s release, Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez sat down with Rock to talk about his move into more dramatic material, the mood on set, and just how scary the movie’s epic traps are in real-life. Plus, Perez spoke with co-stars Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols, and director Darren Lynn Bousman, who revealed just how the Saw team dreams up their brutal contraptions, builds them, and eventually tests them. (For real.)