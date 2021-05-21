Chase Rice Gives Update on Morgan Wallen Following Racial Slur Controversy (Exclusive)

Country music singer Chase Rice has kept busy throughout the pandemic, but now he's gearing up to head back out on the road as concerts ramp up for the summer. With the third installment of his new album coming out on May 28 titled The Album, after previously releasing The Album Part I and Part II, the singer has had his hands full but is now ready for fans to hear all three installments. While he may be on the go, he has had a little downtime with fellow country stars, including Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.