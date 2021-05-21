newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Nathan Sivagananathan of Trail Sri Lanka: “People are the key!”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf something doesn’t work out, take a step back, regroup, rethink and then try again, there is always a solution — When we were first trying to launch Trail, we kept pursuing the same formula for funding with different people and what remained the same was their response. As part of my...

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Cancer Treatment#Health Systems#Economic Development#Community Development#South Asia#Human Development#The Co Founder Of Trail#Ypo#Mas Holdings#Courage Trust#Coc#Facebook#Trail Sri Lanka#Jaffna#Country#Immense Relief#Ethnic Conflict#Youth Groups#Public Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
TravelFrankfort Times

The Latest: Sri Lanka banned travel throughout country

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's government has banned travel throughout the country for three days in an effort to contain rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. The ban is effective from Thursday night until Monday morning. It does not apply to people engaged in essential services such as health, food supply and power. Those going to the airport for air travel or seeking medical treatment will also be allowed on the roads.
WorldRepublic

The Latest: Sri Lanka to get World Bank vaccine funding help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The World Bank said it has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to provide $80.5 million to help the island nation’s vaccination drive against COVID-19. The funding comes as Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of vaccines because of the current crisis in neighboring India, which had earlier promised to give the vaccines to Sri Lanka.
Hennepin County, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sri Lanka OKs commission to oversee Chinese-built port city

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday passed a law installing a powerful economic commission to administer a huge Chinese luxury oceanside development after altering elements of the bill ruled unconstitutional by the country's top court. The bill to create the Colombo Port City Economic Commission passed with...
Worldmatadornetwork.com

The best surf spots in Sri Lanka for every skill level

Sri Lanka’s surf scene offers surfers not just warm waters, charming beach shacks, local curry houses, and palm-fringed beaches, but waves for every skill level and surfable swells nearly year-round. The best waves are found on the southern and eastern coasts. In the south, the prime surfing season is from October to the beginning of April, then in May everyone heads east to Arugam Bay on the east coast, where the dry season there lasts through September.
TechnologyWorld Bank Blogs

Digitalization is the way forward for Sri Lanka

This blog marks the celebration of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, an annual event celebrated since 1969 to mark the founding of the International Telecommunication Union and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. In early 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdown began, Sri Lanka’s food...
TrafficPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Sri Lanka halts trains, buses to curb virus

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. The ban is effective from Friday night until Tuesday morning. However, it...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines: officials

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are close to running out of coronavirus vaccines, authorities said Friday, and are hoping China and Russia will bolster South Asia's efforts to tackle a devastating pandemic wave. Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record levels across India and its neighbours in recent weeks and all are counting on vaccine campaigns to head off the next surge. But India's move last month to ban vaccine exports because of growing domestic shortages has badly hit other countries, and the three South Asian nations have slowed their vaccination campaigns as they scour international markets for new stocks. Bangladesh has about one million doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Chinese Sinopharm jabs, and was expecting 100,000 Pfizer shots, but all will be gone in "days", government health chief A.B.M. Khorshed Alam said.
Travelraleighnews.net

Sri Lanka extends islandwide travel restrictions

COLOMBO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan authorities on Monday said the islandwide travel restrictions imposed on Friday night will be extended till June 7 in order to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The travel restriction was earlier scheduled to be lifted on May 28. Highways Minister...
Societyglobalvoices.org

Burqa ban in Sri Lanka would undermine national security and human rights

This post by Savitri Hensman originally appeared in Groundviews, an award-winning citizen media website in Sri Lanka. An edited version is published here as part of a content-sharing agreement with Global Voices. On April 27, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a proposed ban on wearing burqas and other full-face coverings...
MarketsCoinDesk

Economic Uncertainty Drives Crypto Growth in Sri Lanka

A steady stream of newcomers like Bandara are joining the island’s veteran bitcoin investors. While many new investors are attracted by the promise of quick gains in an ongoing crypto bull market, others are shaken by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic devastation and are searching for a more promising store of value.
WorldFrankfort Times

Bangladesh wins the toss in ODI series against Sri Lanka

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening game of the three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The hosts are bolstered by the return of allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the side’s recent ODI series...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Four Chinese ships enter Japan's Senkaku Islands

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): In yet another case of illegal intrusion by Beijing, four Chinese government ships entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday. Japan's Coast Guard said that the vessels intruded into the waters off Uotsuri and Taisho islands at...
SportsThe Daily Star

Sri Lanka to arrive tomorrow to play ‘fearless cricket’

The Sri Lankan cricket team will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow morning to take part in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka will be the second team to play an international series in Bangladesh after the West Indies, who had visited earlier this year for a two-match Test and three-match ODI series since the pandemic upset the international schedules.
Lifestylecampuslately.com

Bali will not receive foreign tourists anymore this year

It was decided: Until the end of the year, the Indonesian island of Bali will not be visited by foreign tourists. „The situation in Indonesia does not allow foreigners to come to the country, including Bali“- BBC reporter Wayan Koster, the island’s governor. Indonesia is known to remain on the...
SportsBBC

Avishka Gunawardene: Former Sri Lanka international cleared of match-fixing

Former Sri Lanka international Avishka Gunawardene has been cleared of match-fixing by the International Cricket Council. Gunawardene was charged in 2019 for "directly or indirectly soliciting" a participant to "influence improperly the result of a match" and for failing to report the approach. The charges related to the 2018 United...
Public HealthThe Guardian

India’s Covid disaster: a crisis for the world

When India emerged relatively unscathed from its first wave of Covid-19, there was a sense in the country that somehow it was an exception. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, had brought in a strict lockdown and it seemed to have worked: victory against the coronavirus was proclaimed. The Guardian’s south...