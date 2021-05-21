Dr. Judy Wright: “Get okay with being vulnerable”

Getting any diagnosis can bring up complicated emotions. For some, it’s a relief to have answers, and it can be validating to understand your symptoms and experiences. It can also bring about a sense of hope if you’re able to find a treatment plan or manage your diagnosis in a way that improves your quality of life. For others, diagnosis can feel like a burden or a sentence to a less fulfilling life. Especially if there is no cure for a particular condition, a diagnosis can bring about feelings of hopelessness and despair. Oftentimes, our diagnoses can feel like they take things away from us and make us feel grief and loss of our prior sense of “normalcy.” For many, a diagnosis can feel like a mix of both, or our feelings about our diagnosis can change.