newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dr. Judy Wright: “Get okay with being vulnerable”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet okay with being vulnerable. We often believe that we need to be the picture of strength at all times and for everyone or else it will all fall apart. We also see vulnerability as a sign of weakness. The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another....

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Brooklyn#Exercise#Medical Director#Childhood Cancer#Community Health#Health Issues#Md#Dr Judy Wright#Ph D#Grace#Consultant#Disability#Family#Personal Traumas#Immigrant Parents#Vulnerability#Therapists#Speaker#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Mental Healthfarmvilleherald.com

Crossroads recognizes May as Mental Health Month

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested everyone’s strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced everyone to cope with situations we never even imagined, and many struggled with mental health as a result. The good news is there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Acts of Kindness, Empathy Bolster Mental Health

Sigmund Freud said, "Out of your vulnerabilities will come greatest strength." What exactly did Freud mean by this?. Many aspects of mental health treatment include cognitive restructuring, behavioral changes, emotion processing, and setting boundaries. These are all critical aspects of treatment, but what about kindness and compassion?. We often forget...
Mental Healthbuzzfeednews.com

I’m A Woman Of Color. Why Do I Ignore That When It Comes To My Mental Health?

Like any good daughter of immigrants, I aspire to excel at everything — and that includes therapy. Since I was 16, I’ve been an assiduous patient. Science says mental health is important, so I optimize it by attending sessions, answering my therapist’s questions thoughtfully, being aware of my behavioral patterns, and staying adequately vulnerable. I’m familiar with the language and concepts of psychology. I practice mindfulness because I know it likely tamps down anxiety; I go for regular walks since physical exercise is good for my emotions. I’m conversant with terminology like “holding space” and “insecure attachment,” and I’ll deploy them for literally any reason. I know what the amygdala does. If you could grade people on being in therapy, I’d be gunning for an A+.
Mental HealthPosted by
AHA News

Prenatal stress can program a child's brain for later health issues

Soaring blood pressure. A racing heartbeat. Trouble sleeping. Excessive worrying. Difficulty concentrating. These are warning signs of out-of-control stress and anxiety, and their roots could begin long before you might think. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States, affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Susan Zinn of Westside Counseling Center: “Get Support”

Get Support — Often, when people go through dramatic loss or change, they are initially in a state of shock and do not realize the impact the event has on their emotional and physical well-being. They may even feel like they are “fine.” However, when the loss sets in, their nervous systems usually dysregulate, and they experience intense feelings in their body.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mothering, Addiction, and Attachment: How Intergenerational Trauma Happens

You may have heard the phrase intergenerational trauma. It’s been in the news over the past few years in several different contexts. If you’re familiar with the term – and you’re not a sociologist or mental health professional – you most likely encountered it in news stories or academic articles that discuss specific segments of our population with distinct demographic characteristics.
HealthKevinMD.com

This doctor has post-litigation stress disorder

I am sure that I have post-litigation stress disorder. It does not actually exist yet as a recognized disorder, but I definitely have it. You know what else? Countless other physicians have it too. We don’t talk about it. Besides the fact that lawyers forbid you to speak of ongoing...
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Silent signs to help with children’s mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year as it comes, we may all need a little mental health help. For most of us, the vaccination and easing of restrictions will be enough to lift our spirits. Others are fighting a deeper demon, especially our young people.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheMighty

Why Diagnosis Is a Privilege Marginalized People Often Can't Access

Getting any diagnosis can bring up complicated emotions. For some, it’s a relief to have answers, and it can be validating to understand your symptoms and experiences. It can also bring about a sense of hope if you’re able to find a treatment plan or manage your diagnosis in a way that improves your quality of life. For others, diagnosis can feel like a burden or a sentence to a less fulfilling life. Especially if there is no cure for a particular condition, a diagnosis can bring about feelings of hopelessness and despair. Oftentimes, our diagnoses can feel like they take things away from us and make us feel grief and loss of our prior sense of “normalcy.” For many, a diagnosis can feel like a mix of both, or our feelings about our diagnosis can change.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

How is COVID-19 affecting people's mental health?

Coronavirus-induced anxiety and depression continue to exert a mental toll on U.S. residents, especially among young adults, even as rising U.S. vaccination rates and falling COVID-19 cases signal a gradual return to pre-pandemic rhythms, according to a new survey by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Northwestern, and Rutgers. Since the researchers...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

Podcast: Dealing With Post-pandemic Trauma

We’ve all been suffering during the coronavirus pandemic in one way or another, and as the U.S. starts to emerge, we'll need to reckon with that. The Atlantic’s Ed Yong discusses his piece on pandemic trauma, how to think about it, and what he’s learned through talking to psychiatrists and other experts.
Kidsdelawarepublic.org

Kids are experiencing severe COVID-19 anxiety, Delaware Mental Health Panel discusses

Anxiety amongst kids and teens dramatically increased during the pandemic, and experts say it’s important for parents to know the signs. Schools are expected to reopen come fall, and mental health evaluation is going to be essential before and during students’ return. The Delaware Children’s Department’s Division of Prevention and...
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Life, Interrupted: Mental Health Books 2021

In the October Random House release No Cure for Being Human, Kate Bowler writes of living within the confines of an illness. Hilary Redmon, v-p and executive editor at Random House, says the book’s insights have wide application in the current moment. “The things that we take for granted can all be gone, and that’s what happened to all of us suddenly,” she notes. “Kate articulates these feelings we’re having, and the frustration of being suddenly limited.”
Mental HealthHammond Daily Star

DIsconnect exists between men, health care

Men are less likely to seek treatment for physical and mental health issues than their female counterparts, according to numerous studies. Even in cases where disease symptoms are similar between the sexes, like diabetes, women are diagnosed within a year of symptom onset while men wait roughly 15 years on average. Traumatic brain injuries occur more often in men and also see a higher risk of reinjury in males because of failure to comply with suggested treatments.