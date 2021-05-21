Sabrina Wang of The Budding Optimist: “Sense of Agency”
I didn’t realize how small things like getting up at the same time every day, making the bed, going out for walks, and taking a shower at the same time every day can have such powerful effects on our wellbeing until I started doing those things consistently. Our body and mind craves structure and predictability so even though it is tempting to let go of routine when you’re suffering a loss or experiencing a life change, it’s important to create a routine and stick to it.thriveglobal.com