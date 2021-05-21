newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Sabrina Wang of The Budding Optimist: “Sense of Agency”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t realize how small things like getting up at the same time every day, making the bed, going out for walks, and taking a shower at the same time every day can have such powerful effects on our wellbeing until I started doing those things consistently. Our body and mind craves structure and predictability so even though it is tempting to let go of routine when you’re suffering a loss or experiencing a life change, it’s important to create a routine and stick to it.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense Of Agency#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Human Life#Mother Nature#Work Life#The Budding Optimist#Leukemia#Bronchiolitis Obliterans#Single Motherhood#Happiness#Life Change#Optimism#Resilience#Genuine Smiles#Despair#Anxiety#Attitude#Skincare#Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Cancer
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Powerful Affirmations to Help You Beat Depression

Using powerful affirmations each day can help you beat depression and improve your overall well-being. When you are depressed, your confidence and self-esteem are low. The key to overcoming depression is to give those things a boost and change your mindset for the better. You must let go of negative...
LifestyleThrive Global

Jennifer Herrera of Sea and Stone Wellness: “It’s always now”

It’s always now ~ Create, don’t wait. Happiness is where healing starts and happiness comes in moments. Conditions will rarely be 100% optimal. You can be going through something very sad, but you don’t have to be sad all day long. When my father died I had deep sorrow, but then I would take my son to the park and play and I had deep joy as well. You create happiness from where you are by looking at and looking for the good. Don’t wait for the sad event to be over or the big change to settle before you allow yourself to be happy. We don’t know what tomorrow brings, time is of the essence. Decide to be as happy as you can right now.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Alexis Artin of FreeBody: “Get clear on your purpose”

Get clear on your purpose — One of the causes of depression is not knowing or living your purpose. Understand why you are here and get clear on what serves you. Spend some time thinking about the activities you are passionate about, that energize you, and what depletes you. It will involve disentangling yourself from other people’s values and expectations. It’s a journey, but one that is so fulfilling and incredibly beneficial to your mental wellbeing.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

7 Steps to Nip Social Anxiety in the Bud with Imagery

Social anxiety can stem from a traumatic experience in public that makes you feel unduly bad about yourself. Research shows that rewriting your memory of a socially upsetting experience can help you achieve greater-self-confidence. Seven specific steps can help you reap the benefits of re-imagining your past. You ordinarily feel...
Mental Healtharcurrent.com

Society focuses on the wrong problem when dealing with ADHD

When I was 20, I went to therapy. I had depression, anxiety, and a bit of trauma to work through. After a few sessions, my therapist suggested I get tested for ADHD. I laughed because I couldn’t have ADHD. I was a former gifted child. My grades and test scores were excellent. People with ADHD couldn’t do that. The boy from sixth grade with ADHD couldn’t sit in his chair and had frequent meltdowns. That wasn’t me.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Emotional Intelligence – It matters! Here’s why!

Have you ever been around a person who immediately makes you feel comfortable, you feel at ease and are able to open up and be yourself around them? Sometimes, you might have just met them but feel like you know them for ever! This effortless rapport can be so welcoming in all domains of life – at home or with friends or even at work. Who wouldn’t want peers or leaders who understood and enabled you right?
YogaAustin American-Statesman

Zen for Daily Living: Psychology, Zen and meditation

“Suffering may well be a human achievement, especially if the suffering grows out of existential frustration.” — Viktor Frankl. “To study Zen is to study the self. To study the self is to forget the self. To forget the self is to be one with all things.” — Dogen Zenji.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Susan Zinn of Westside Counseling Center: “Get Support”

Get Support — Often, when people go through dramatic loss or change, they are initially in a state of shock and do not realize the impact the event has on their emotional and physical well-being. They may even feel like they are “fine.” However, when the loss sets in, their nervous systems usually dysregulate, and they experience intense feelings in their body.
Mental HealthThrive Global

To Your Emotions During COVID-19- As Discussed by Michael E Weintraub Esq

Emotional stability and mental health have become a burning issue in recent times. Medical practitioners and international authorities stress the significance of mental wellbeing during COVID-19. You have to realize the importance of emotions and feelings as they directly impact your cognition. When you feel happy, it has a positive effect on your activities. Emotions play a vital role and also help in a successful relationship. It takes care of your day-to-day interaction and has a profound impact on your decision-making skills. Hence, taking care of yourself and paying attention to your emotional balance is vital. Interpersonal relationships and emotional health are like the two sides of the same coin. You have to start feeling happy so that you can deal with other individuals. In these trying times, building a robust relationship with friends and family members is crucial. It not only makes you feel glad but regulates your cognitive activities.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The New Science Of ‘Micro Self-Care’

For many people, burnout from virtual fatigue has been a built-in feature of the pandemic. A new study from Superhuman found “email fatigue” to be the cause of rising dissatisfaction with remote work.More than one-third of employees said email and message overload may lead them to quit their jobs. The survey found half of remote workers (50%) spent their own money on tools to help manage their productivity, and another 17% plan to do so in the future. Plus, new Stanford research reveals how the shift from in-person meetings to virtual ones has taken its toll, particularly among women. Overall, one in seven women (13.8%) compared with one in 20 men (5.5%) reported feeling “very” to “extremely” fatigued after Zoom calls. Researchers found what contributed most to the feeling of exhaustion among women was an increase in what social psychologists describe as “self-focused attention” triggered by the self-view in video conferencing.
Mental HealthWell+Good

The Difference Between Social Anxiety and Shyness, According to a Psychologist

Perhaps you’ve waited all of quarantine for authentic social connection—hugs, maskless conversations, eating outdoors because it’s beautiful…not because it’s a safety hazard to chow down inside. Yet now that you’re mingling with others, you feel decidedly self-conscious, uncomfortable, even panic-y. You may be wondering: Do I have social anxiety, or am I just shy following a year with limited human interaction?
Mental HealthVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Early longitudinal study on impact of pandemic shows increase in depression, less social anxiety among young adults

Autumn Kujawa, assistant professor of psychology and human development, has been conducting one of the first studies tracking people’s response to stress exposure before and during the pandemic. Kujawa’s team set out to determine the mental health effects of the pandemic on young adults and how differences in neurophysiological reactivity may make some more vulnerable to depression and anxiety after stressful events brought on, in this case, by the pandemic.
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Psychologist explains the generational trauma behind spanking and its negative effects on children

The practice of spanking children to discipline them has emerged as a controversial topic on social media in recent years. While some vehemently oppose it, others seem to take a strong "well, we turned out fine, didn't we?" attitude to it. Dr. Han Ren, a licensed psychologist and school psychologist, recently put things into perspective with the help of a new study by Harvard researchers, which explains how spanking affects children's brain development in ways similar to more severe forms of violence. Dr. Han, who has over 99k followers on TikTok, broke down the subject in a series of informative videos that have gone viral on social media.
Mental Healththefreshtoast.com

How Marijuana Could Worsen Symptoms Of Depression

One study found that cannabis reduces perceived symptoms of negative affect in the short-term, but continued use may exacerbate baseline symptoms of depression over time. Current research on how marijuana affects mental health disorders is mixed, but the public perceives the relationship differently. About 50% of adults believe cannabis relieves symptoms from anxiety, stress, and depression, a 2018 national survey reported. Of the more than 16,000 U.S. adults who were polled, only 15% of them thought cannabis could worsen those symptoms.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

9 Early Warning Signs of Potential Emotional Abuse

In the early stages of dating, abusers are often able to mask red flags of angry, controlling, possessive, jealous behavior. Some early warning signs of potential abuse, though, are harder to hide, such as being resentful, deceitful, and acting superior to others. Pushing boundaries by asking a partner to move...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

When You Need to End an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

People often avoid confronting the consequences of an emotionally abusive relationship. Signs that it is critical to end the relationship include physical abuse, abuse toward children, and fantasizing about harming a partner. Individual therapy can help people emotionally and logistically prepare to leave their partner. Even when someone realizes they...
Grocery & Supermaketpsychologytoday.com

How Your Neighborhood May Attract Psychopaths

Psychopathy is inversely associated with nature connectedness and associated with a partiality for inner-city living. Dark personalities demonstrate a robust preference for living in the city as opposed to in the suburbs or a rural area. City-living may be viewed as more appealing to people who desire to live “fast-paced,...
Mental Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Resumption of in-person addiction treatment offers hope

Peace and joy have often come to Camille Lopez through art. “This is just a wonderful way for me to do what I love,” Lopez said as she started to draw the outline of a flower on the canvas in front of her. “Painting for me, it relaxes me, it gets me to come out of my head and go to a very creative place.”