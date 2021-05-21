newsbreak-logo
Dr. Rowena Winkler: “Don’t take things so personally”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
Cover picture for the articleDon’t take things so personally — there was a time when I would get so upset over losing a follower on Instagram, or getting an email unsubscribe. What I’ve realized is this is simply making more room for my ideal audience to discover and support me. When it comes to business decisions, anything that happens that is less than ideal is simply that — a poor business decision. It has no bearing on me, who I am as a person, or my worth. I can take these things as learning experiences and move on.

