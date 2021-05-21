newsbreak-logo
Kelsey Raymond of Influence & Co: “Write and publish high-quality content”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrite and publish high-quality content. — The articles that our marketing team helps me create for online publications are always in-depth, original, and edited by two in-house editors. That last part is really important because if people see grammatical errors in the content you write or if you link to a stat that is 15 years old, you are going to lose credibility immediately. Focus on creating high-quality content that is edited and fact-checked.

