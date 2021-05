Let’s start with the obvious question before we talk books. What is eco-philosophy?. I’d say eco-philosophy is philosophy that stands on the Earth, or, to put it in a way which is slightly more etymological, it’s the love of wisdom about all things earthly. So it’s thinking about how our ecology has philosophical implications, and how philosophy may have ecological implications. Eco-philosophy has to do with ethics, obviously. But it’s not just ethics. It’s also to do with what kinds of beings we are, what kinds of things we can hope for, what kind of world this is. In a way eco-philosophy embraces all philosophy in my opinion, but certainly a broad swathe of philosophical thinking that includes epistemology, metaphysics, phenomenology, and ethics insofar as they are relevant to the nature of our existence as earthlings.