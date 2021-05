KB: Welcome to the Failure Bites podcast, where we take the bite out of failure, one story at a time. I'm your host, Dr. Kristin Brynteson. It is an understatement to say that this past year has been difficult. It's been difficult for all of us, but it's been extremely difficult for our caregivers. The first responders, medical and mental health professionals, educators, and all those individuals who put the needs of others ahead of their own. In this episode, we hear from Chely, one of those caregivers who has spent the last year, making sure others have what they need while at the same time, failing to pause, to take care of her herself.