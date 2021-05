Action signs on the dotted line or walks the other direction where everything else writes the contract. What does your behavior reveal about you?. “Seva” is a Sanskrit word that means “selfless service” or job done without expecting something in return. In ancient India, seva was thought to aid spiritual growth while also contributing to the betterment of a society. This is the art of giving without expecting anything in return, and the act itself is a gift to everyone concerned. The art of blessed behavior is known as seva.