Democratic Chairs Schaffer, Jones, Scutari, Robinson, Quinones Perez, and Palmieri issued the following statement in the case of embattled U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-7): “The idea that we would be willing to give away Congressman Malinowski’s seat for 10 years is categorically absurd. President Obama’s ethics czar looked at the facts and concluded that Malinowski did nothing wrong and is now going above the law to be transparent with the public. To be clear, we are standing with Tom Malinowski and fighting to preserve every Democratic seat in New Jersey.