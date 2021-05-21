newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Shapovalov, Ruud advance to final at clay-court Geneva Open

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsRRB_0a7LDfGA00

GENEVA (AP) — Denis Shapovalov will face Casper Ruud in the Geneva Open final after both advanced with straight-set wins in on Friday.

The second-seeded Shapovalov beat Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-5 and the third-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-2 against Pablo Andujar as the two 22-year-olds both defeated 35-year-old opponents.

Spanish veteran Andujar had previously beaten 39-year-old great Roger Federer and 18-year-old Swiss prospect Dominic Stricker.

Shapovalov and Ruud will be meeting on tour for the first time and both seek their second career title.

“We played in the juniors together and we go way back,” said Shapovalov, who let match points slip against Rafael Nadal last week.

Ruud noted that “Denis has also been playing very good on the surface recently and took Nadal to his knees last week in Rome.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva Open#Ap#Swiss#Straight Set Wins#Match Points#Spanish Veteran Andujar#Rome#Tour#Clay#35 Year Old Opponents#Veteran#Face#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisweyburnreview.com

Canadian Denis Shapovalov rolls to first-round victory at Madrid Open

MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Madrid Open after beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday. The 11th-seeded Shapovalov saved all three break points he faced against the world No. 37 at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event. "I felt very good...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Casper Ruud: This Week’s Player To Watch (May 5-May 11)

Every week, LastWordOnTennis will highlight a player to keep an eye on as tournaments are played around the world. This week’s selection is Casper Ruud. The Madrid Masters has begun and there have already been some incredible match-ups. Matteo Berrettini beat Fabio Fognini, Kei Nishikori beat Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik beat Denis Shapovalov; what most caught my eye, however, was the player that dished out a drubbing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Tennistennis-tourtalk.com

Nadal’s Passion, Positivity On Clay Remain True

MADRID/WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 (by Michael Dickens) Only a week since Rafael Nadal‘s remarkable three-hour, 38-minute marathon triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas that earned him his 12 ATP 500 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell crown in just his third ATP Tour event of 2021, the widely-acknowledged King of Clay held court Sunday afternoon during a virtual press conference for international tennis writers covering the ATP Masters 1000 Mutua Madrid Open in the Spanish capital city.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Madrid Open Day 3 Predictions Including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Casper Ruud

Day 3 action at the ATP Madrid Open sees the start of the second round take place, with top seeds taking center stage. Munich champion Nikoloz Basilashvili will be looking to continue his fine clay court form and has an unpredictable opponent in Benoit Paire. Another match to keep an eye on is arguably one of the most anticipated matches of the day, with Felix Auger-Aliassime taking on the always formidable Casper Ruud.
Tennischatnewstoday.ca

Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated at Madrid Open

MADRID — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are out of the singles draw at the Madrid Open after suffering losses on Tuesday. The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to Kakakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in a second-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event. The...
Tennissportschatplace.com

Madrid Open: Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka 5/5/21 Tennis Prediction

Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka - 2021 Madrid Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US), Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Casper Ruud of Norway will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in the Second Round of the 2021 Madrid Masters event in Madrid. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday May 5th, 2021.
Tennistennis.com

Casper Ruud earns third Masters SF in Madrid, Berrettini awaits

Casper Ruud surged into his third career Masters 1000 semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open, ending Alexander Bublik’s sensation run to the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-1. "Here I am again, and I'm just playing the tennis of my life at the moment," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "I've had an unbelievable motivation to play the European clay swing. When we didn't get to play it last year, I was very sad, so I think I have double the motivation now as compared to last year."
Tennisolympics.com

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crash out of Madrid Open quarter-finals

Indian doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the Madrid Open tournament on Friday night. The duo were beaten by the German pair of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in a closely-fought encounter (6-4, 3-6, 10-5). Bopanna and Shapovalov had a sluggish start to...
Tennissportsmax.tv

Berrettini takes downs Ruud to set up Zverev showdown in Madrid

Matteo Berrettini will take on Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final on Sunday after overcoming Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the last four. Eighth seed Berrettini has enjoyed a superb debut tournament in the Spanish capital, the 25-year-old dropping just one set on his way to becoming the first Italian to make the Madrid Open final.
Tennissportschatplace.com

Rome Open: Denis Shapovalov vs. Kamil Majchrzak 5/11/21 Tennis Prediction

Kamil Majchrzak vs. Denis Shapovalov - 2021 Rome Open First Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Denis Shapovalov (13) meets Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the 2021 Rome Open on Tuesday, May 11th 2021. Will Kamil...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Casper Ruud aiming to make maiden Masters final in Madrid

Top-ranked Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud didn't hide his happiness after claiming a win in the Madrid Masters quarterfinal on Friday. Ruud, ranked at No. 22 in the world, handed a 7-5 6-1 loss to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik to reach his third Masters semifinal. Ruud failed to convert any of...
Tennisatptour.com

The Nomadic Life With... Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov is one of the most dynamic, energetic young players on the ATP Tour. The 22-year-old has made plenty of noise on the court, reaching a career-high World No. 10 in 2020. The Canadian has also earned fans with his rap music, too. Before beginning his run at the...
Tennistennis.com

Matteo Berrettini bounces Ruud, plays Zverev for first Masters 1000

Matteo Berrettini edged into his first Masters 1000 final at the Mutua Madrid Open, dispatching surging clay-court star Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-4 to book a championship match against 2018 champion Alexander Zverev. "It's definitely a really good feeling," he said after the match. "It's different in a way. When you're...
Tennisausopen.com

Madrid: Zverev stuns Nadal, faces Thiem next

Alexander Zverev notched his first ever win over Rafael Nadal on clay to reach the Madrid Open semifinals. Zverev, a Madrid champion in 2018, recovered from 4-2 down in the first set to beat the No.1 seed 6-4 6-4, a win setting up a meeting with Dominic Thiem – a rematch of their 2020 US Open final.
Tennisweyburnreview.com

Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops marathon against Rafael Nadal at Italian Open

ROME — After four disappointing tournaments in a row, Denis Shapovalov fell just short of pulling off one of the biggest victories of his career on Thursday. The Canadian just couldn't land the knockout blow against the player widely considered to be the best clay-court competitor in history. Spanish star...