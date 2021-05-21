newsbreak-logo
Minneapolis, NC

Minnesota AG's office to prosecute case in Wright's death

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday that his office will lead the prosecution of a former suburban police officer who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black...

