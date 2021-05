Taxes are one of the key reasons many people first choose to move to Florida. The lack of a state income tax, moderate sales taxes and business taxes, and state-wide property taxes below the national average are all attractive reasons to call Florida home. At the same time, however, taxes in South Florida—particularly property taxes—are often considerably higher than locations elsewhere in the state. In Broward County alone, the median property tax bill comes in around $2664.00 based on a $250,000 median home value. That’s more than 60 percent the state median of $1773.00 for a similarly valued home in other Florida communities.