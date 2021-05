Former Atlanta City Council member C.T. Martin died this morning surrounded by his family at his home in Southwest Atlanta. He was 84 years old. Martin was known as the “Dean” of the City Council because he was one of the longest serving Council members at one time. In December 2017, the City of Atlanta renamed the $27 Million Dollar Adamsville Recreation Center to the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center as a tribute to his many decades of service.