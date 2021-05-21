newsbreak-logo
Simone Biles Lands Yurchenko Double Pike Twice in Practice. No Woman Has Ever Landed This In Competition (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
EURweb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Simone Biles, in all of her GOATness, just stuck a landing on the vault that no female gymnast has ever managed to do during a competition. And she landed it twice. During a practice session for Saturday’s U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, the 24-year-old USA gymnastics standout nailed the Yurchenko double pike, an insanely challenging move named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko, who introduced the concept of a round-off back handspring entry onto the vault before performing a series of twists and flips off of it. The Yurchenko double pike that Biles nailed starts with the roundoff back handspring to the vault, then doing a double pike (2 straight-legged flips) off the vault.

Indianapolis, INESPN

Olympic champion Biles returning to competition on May 22

INDIANAPOLIS --  Simone Biles is back to competing. The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months at the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old Biles  a heavy favorite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this...
Sportsolympics.com

Simone Biles returns to competition for first time in 19 months

While most of us were sitting in our homes watching TV, learning to cook and endlessly scrolling through social media, four-time Olympic artistic gymnastics champion Simone Biles was cleaning and walking her two French bulldogs. “I feel like the one thing I learned about myself is I really can't sit...
Indianapolis, INusagym.org

Biles debuts unprecedented Yurchenko double pike vault en route to fifth GK U.S. Classic title

INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2021 – Reigning World champion Simone Biles of Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre returned to competition for the first time in more than a year in a half Saturday night at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The four-time Olympic gold medalist edged teammate Jordan Chiles of Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre in successful defense of her 2019 GK U.S. Classic all-around title. Along the way, Biles debuted the long-anticipated Yurchenko double pike vault, becoming the first woman to land the high-difficulty skill in competition.
Sportsspectrumnews1.com

Simone Biles makes history in return to competition at U.S. Classic

Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world and Olympic champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday night. What You Need...
Sportswqcs.org

U.S. Gold Gymnast Simone Biles Keeps Rewriting The Record Book

Simone Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in history, has surpassed expectations again. On Saturday, she performed a move considered so dangerous that no other woman has ever attempted it in competition. CHRISTINE BRENNAN: The Yurchenko double pike vault. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Christine Brennan is a sports journalist with USA...
SportsEssence

Simone Biles Made History With Her Latest Daring Gymnastics Move

On May 22, she became the first woman to do a Yurchenko double pike during a competition. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, dazzles every time she steps on the mat. On May 22, she outdid herself at the U.S. Classic, becoming the first woman to ever land a Yurchenko double pike during a competition. It was her first time competing in 18 months.
SoccerNBC Los Angeles

From Simone Biles to Rose Lavelle the Amazing Female Athletes to Watch at the Tokyo Olympic Games

It may be hard to believe today, but women weren't even allowed to compete in the Olympic Games until 1900, four years after the first events took place. And even then only 22 out of 997 competitors were women. Flash forward to 2021 and this summer, for the first time ever, half of the postponed Tokyo 2020 athletes will be women and each of the 206 participating nations is expected to have at least one woman and one man representing their Olympic teams.
Sportsdogonews.com

Simone Biles Proves Yet Again She Is The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time

Simone Biles, the world's most decorated gymnast, is well-known for performing moves so tricky and unique that many have been named after her. On May 22, 2021, the 24-year-old phenom made history again by becoming the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike in a competition. Even more impressive, the US Classic in Indianapolis, where Biles' accomplished the feat, was the gymnast's first meet since the COVID-19 pandemic caused all events to be canceled in early 2020.
SportsThe Christian Science Monitor

Simone Biles and an irresistible opportunity to grow

As I recall, I did finally master doing a cartwheel as a kid. I know for a fact, I could somersault – and still can, for that matter. That’s not much to crow about, I know. But it’s all the more reason I’m curious what makes superstar gymnast Simone Biles tick.
SportsEsquire

Simone Biles Can Pull Off a Move That No Other Gymnast Can. So Why Is She Penalized For It?

Once, there was a basketball player named Lew Alcindor. You might've heard of the guy: a literal head (sometimes two) above everyone else at seven feet tall. He played for UCLA in the '60s, and led his team to three national championships. Being that tall, and that damn good, he could take the ball and jam it directly into the hoop. Often. So often that the NCAA, essentially, banned dunking. The man who became the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was penalized for simply being better than all the small dudes who couldn't ram the ball through the net.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Simone Biles And John Legend On Making Magic With Beauty Brand SK-II

The award-winning gymnast and musician are encouraging women of all ages to reject the trolls of the world. It’s not everyday that a beauty brand can proudly affirm that they also have a global film studio division under their belt. SK-II, however, isn’t your average beauty brand. Since its inception in 2014, the brand’s content hub has been “dedicated to tackling social pressures impacting women today,” and its Change Destiny campaign is driving that mission forward in unimaginable ways.
Sportsimdb.com

Simone Biles Defies Gravity in Jaw-Dropping Tokyo Olympics Ad

Simone Biles surely is a showstopper—and it's clear the laws of physics don't apply to her out-of-this-world skills. The four-time gold medal gymnast returns to the mat for the Tokyo Olympics, and international competitors better watch out after seeing this eye-popping new NBC promo, which E! News can exclusively reveal for the very first time. "When you are Simone Biles, certain laws just don't apply—like gravity," a commentator states as Biles does a series of flips. The final screen appropriately reads "the greatest of all time" as a red sequin leotard-clad Biles gracefully displays her jaw-dropping skills mid-air. Biles' superstar talent...
SportsScranton Times

Biles, others, raise bar

The awesomeness and Black Girl Magic that is Simone Biles had the perfect response when asked why she keeps performing such difficult moves, including the recent Yurchenko double pike: “Because I can.”. She promised to keep pursuing such bold moves, despite lower scoring by judges who may be concerned about...
Sportsfox26houston.com

Simone Biles talks extending her career past 2021 Olympics

Fox 26 Sports Director Mark Berman sits down with the most decorated gymnast of all time to talk about her skill set that continues to grow. Five time Olympic medalist Simone Biles says she's considering extending her career to compete in the French Olympics in 2024. Biles says it would mean a lot to her personally to compete in the home country of her French husband and wife coaching duo that she says is a huge part of her comeback.
Sportschatsports.com

Simone Biles lands new vault, wins in first gymnastics meet since 2019

Simone Biles won in her first gymnastics meet since October 2019, landed her new vault and launched into what should be an historic and perhaps final Olympic season. She wasn’t perfect, but has two months to fix the flaws. Biles, the four-time Rio gold medalist wearing a rhinestone goat on...