NFL

Raiders Release DL David Irving

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite not seeing much time with the Raiders last season, David Irving generated some interest in free agency this year. But the former Cowboys regular opted to re-sign with the Raiders. That deal did not end up lasting too long. The Raiders released Irving on Friday. This is not the...

