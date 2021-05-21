Natuzzi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.