Natuzzi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.