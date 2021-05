Freddie Gibbs has dropped hints in the past couple of months that he is working hard on his next album. Last month, the rapper revealed that his new LP is titled SSS but did not explain what the acronym stands for. He also revealed some of the producers he’s working with. “It’s another album of the year. I’m about to go and work with Pharrell next week. Madlib, Working On Dying, The Alchemist, Sevn Thomas, Hit-Boy, I just talked to [Mike Will Made It]. It’s gonna be the best produced album that I ever made,” he said.