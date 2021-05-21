newsbreak-logo
50 exotic cats seized from Tiger King Park were relocated to Colorado

By The Know
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of the exotic animals seized this year by federal agents from a park made infamous by the “Tiger King” docu-series now reside in Colorado. Pat Craig, executive director of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, said that since January, his facility has taken in 50 animals from the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Okla. That includes 10 tiger cubs with four mothers that were seized in January, and 36 adult lions, tigers and liligers — a hybrid lion and liger — that were seized this month.

