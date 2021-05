MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Nicholas Suardini, 31, was last seen Thursday around 10:30 a.m. walking east on North Shore Road near Middle Road in Tilden Township. He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, and dark gray or black tennis shoes. Suardini is described as 6 feet tall and around 185 pounds with brown, medium-length hair, blue eyes and a lot of tattoos.