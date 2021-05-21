Colin Cowherd Doesn't Want to Hear About LeBron's Injured Ankle

Colin Cowherd discussing LeBron James on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd"

Colin Cowherd doesn't care that LeBron James is recovering from a high ankle sprain. As Cowherd sees it, plenty of guys play hurt and there's no drama about it. He doesn't want to hear about James "playing on one leg."

Here's the segment he did on the topic during Friday's edition of The Herd:

There are some fair points there. Other guys are playing hurt, heck, his teammate Anthony Davis probably isn't 100 percent after dealing with Achilles issues all season. Tons of guys around the league have injuries as well.

After watching the Los Angeles Lakers top the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, it's clear LeBron isn't 100 percent and probably won't be for the rest of the season. It'll be a topic for discussion over the next few weeks. Obviously when he's hurt, it's going to make headlines and be a big deal. That's the nature of his stardom.

By the end of the season every regular rotation player in the NBA has to be sore somewhere. Luckily, for LeBron, he's an all-time great who can rise above it.