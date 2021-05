Lack of Major League success sure sucks, doesn't it? That led me down a little rabbit hole of "how would I fix things?". Now, of course, none of this will happen, for a variety of reasons - it's too early in the season, it's too many moves, other teams don't value things the way fans do, you name it, there's a good reason these deals don't make much sense in real time. But hey, the actual product is hard enough to watch. Maybe this will help cheer people up. All the trades are vetted by BaseballTradeValues by the way, so there's that.