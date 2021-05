The cryptocurrency market crashed brutally. It all started when Tesla denounced the use of Bitcoin as a mode of payment for electric cars. The CEO Elon Musk had been a strong advocate of cryptocurrencies so the sharp turn in his stance resulted in bearish divergence in the market. The crash had been further fueled by a Chinese financial committee’s report which said to launch a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. The crypto market took another hard hit after the news as China is accountable for a good proportion of Bitcoin mining.