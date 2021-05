BTCUSD – Daily Chart. It is shown on the BTC/USD chart that the market activities between the two trading instruments have downsized sharply to a surprising lower trading zone over a couple of days’ sessions. Yesterday’s operation witnessed a slight rebounding movement against the current resurfacing pressures in the trade as of writing. The bearish trend-line has a bit long-drawn along the downward path that the market is keeping below the two SMAs. The 50-day SMA indicator has now been touched from the top by the 14-day SMA trend-line. It is on the verge of intercepting it to the south. The Stochastic Oscillators are dipped in the oversold region trying to attempt crossing back upward. That suggests that the base trading tool is struggling against the forces being imposed on it by the US Dollar.