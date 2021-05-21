Fed's Bostic: Worried about inflation getting entrenched

We have a light week ahead of us in terms of scheduled economic releases and events, but we do get a couple of important ones. First of all, we have an RBNZ monetary policy decision on Wednesday, where, following the latest better-than-expected employment data, it would be interesting to see whether officials will sound a bit more optimistic. In the US, we will get to hear from several Fed speakers, while on Friday, the Fed’s favorite inflation metric, the core PCE index is due to be released. Both are likely to set the tone as to whether the Fed should consider to start normalizing policy sooner than previously anticipated, or not.