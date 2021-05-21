newsbreak-logo
Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data

By Ritvik Carvalho Saqib Ahmed
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft0LN_0a7LAOGs00
Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve minutes moderated.

The dollar has given back much of the advance it made after a mention in minutes from the Fed's April monetary policy meeting of possible future discussions on paring back stimulus, raised hopes U.S. interest rate raises might come earlier than previously thought.

"Taper concerns have faded rather quickly, it would seem," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The U.S. currency found some support after data showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand. read more

The dollar index , measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.222% higher at 89.993. The index, which hit a four-month low earlier in the session, was on pace for a loss of 0.4% for the week.

Some strategists remain doubtful the Fed will rush to pull back from its accommodative stance.

"We continue to expect the USD to remain soft while U.S. yields remain contained," Osborne said.

Still, continued improvement in U.S. data, especially relative to Europe, is likely to bolster the bull case for the greenback, other analysts said.

"The latest flash PMIs reinforce our view that the economy will continue to grow at a faster pace in the U.S. than in the euro-zone in the next few years," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

"This feeds into our forecast that long-dated yields will rise more rapidly in the former than in the latter and that the euro will fall back against the U.S. dollar," Gambarini said

A loosening of COVID-19 restrictions helped surveys of German services activity and French business activity come in better than expected in May, although they had little effect on the euro on Friday.

The British pound fell 0.2% on Friday but was on track for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, helped by a series of data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, bitcoin slid on Friday after China doubled down on its efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on the mining and trading of the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency. read more

Bitcoin traded down 11.5% to 35,952.05. Ether fell 14.3%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Businesswibqam.com

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs Against Majors

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday. The greenback firmed to 109.06 against the yen and 1.2217 against the euro, after falling to 108.72 and 1.2263, respectively in prior deals. The greenback reversed from its early lows of 0.8942 against the franc...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper retreats as firmer dollar offsets supply worries

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies and offset the support from supply threats in Chile. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,930.50 a tonne by 0204 GMT, while...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Await Further Fed Tapering Guidance, U.S. Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slowly but surely move towards discussing a tighter monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.01% to 90.037 by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in check, dollar firm ahead of U.S. data

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks’ giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 was flat, regaining slim losses, with French...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from $1,900 as investors await cues from U.S. data

* Silver seems reluctant to move with gold - analyst. * Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April (Updates prices, adds detail) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell back below $1,900 on Thursday, pressured by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields with investor focus turning to U.S. economic data that could offer cues on inflation and monetary policy.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is tighter than levels of employment suggest. The factors crimping labor...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on robust U.S. data, rising yields

* U.S. jobless claims drop, economic growth accelerates in Q1. * Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April. * Palladium deficit seen widening in 2021- Nornickel (New throughout, updates prices) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Thursday, weighed down by upbeat U.S. data that showed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow inch higher as weekly jobless claims dip

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Best Buy rises after raising comp sales forecast. * Boeing climbs after rival Airbus’ strong forecast. * Indexes: Dow up 0.76%, S&P rises 0.35%, Nasdaq dips 0.10% (Updates...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears

Asian shares rose on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, providing yet more assurance to investors worried about the inflation outlook. Richard Clarida, the Fed's vice chair, said on Tuesday that the U.S...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention

The dollar extended its nearly two-month slide against major peers on Tuesday as U.S. interest rates fell on U.S. Federal Reserve arguments for easy monetary policy despite current inflationary forces. The dollar weakness came as U.S. Treasury yields fell to fresh multi-week lows and the yield curve flattened after an...