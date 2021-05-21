Amazon Stock Is a ‘Sure Thing’ for 2021 and Beyond

I hope you're sitting down, folks, because I have some news that could be upsetting to some of you: A stock market crash or steep correction may be coming. With the coronavirus crash -- a 34% decline registered in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over just 33 calendar days during the first quarter of 2020 -- still fresh in the minds of many investors, the last thing you probably want to think about is a repeat performance. Yet, history tells us that's likely where we're headed. But as you'll soon see, crashes and steep corrections aren't necessarily events to fear.