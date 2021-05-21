Housing advocates advise DC Council to extend evictions ban

In her 5/2/21 Voice of OC community opinion article, Lorri Galloway states flatly, “Drug abuse is the single most defined cause of homelessness.” She cites no studies to back this up, nor does she quote any experts on the causes of homelessness. She allows that “job loss is another cause,” but dismisses it as a primary cause because “loss of jobs is often the result of addiction.” Mental illness is mentioned, not as a cause of homelessness, but only to claim it is “often the result of long-term drug abuse.”