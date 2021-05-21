newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats searching for a path forward on stalled voting rights bill

By Ted Barrett, Lauren Fox, Ali Zaslav, CNN
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — Senate Democrats will huddle privately next week to continue their internal deliberations over how to advance a sweeping voting rights, government ethics and campaign finance bill that is one of their party's top legislative priorities but is currently doomed to fail in the Senate because it is opposed by one of their own members as well as all 50 Republicans.

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Bipartisan Senators#The Senate#Bipartisan Support#Cnn#Republicans#Democratic#Gop#House#Senate Rules Committee#The Supreme Court#The Board Of Elections#Americans#Washington Democrats#Voting Laws#Campaign Finance Bill#Bipartisan Opposition#Legislation#Filibuster Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

Did Joe Manchin Finally Get The Memo?

With all of the other news breaking today, especially the news about the Manhattan DA empaneling a special grand jury to hear evidence about the Trump organization, this kind of slid under the radar. And it shouldn’t. Because it may be signaling a sea change with tremendous consequences for the first Biden term.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Senators Try to Salvage Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators labored Tuesday to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are leading the informal talks, according to two...
Washington, DCWUSA9

Senate committee to hear DC Statehood bill in June

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on S. 51, the Washington, DC Admission Act, in June according to a Senate aide. It will mark only the second time in history that a Senate hearing will hear discussion about establishing the 51st state for the United States. The only other hearing came in 2014.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin, Sinema press GOP senators on Jan. 6 commission

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are urging their Republican colleagues to move forward on a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. The moderate Democrats said in a statement Tuesday that they “could never have imagined an attack on Congress and our Capitol at...
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.